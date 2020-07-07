Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacts to "Valid" Criticism of Hamilton After Disney+ Release

Lin-Manuel Miranda wants Hamilton fans to know he hears their concerns.
The hit Broadway musical premiered on Disney+ this week and has largely renewed applause for the actor's writing, but with the praise comes some criticism.
A chief concern among the critics is that Miranda made Alexander Hamilton and other Founding Fathers out to be all-around honorable figures, while glossing over the fact that many of the men who signed the Constitution contributed to the United States' troubling history of slavery.
As influential scholar Roxane Gay explained on Twitter, "I have a lot of thoughts about Hamilton and the way it idealizes the founders, and how such a brilliant musical dangerously elides they realities of slavery but Leslie Odom Jr. put his FOOT in that performance. So talented."
Gay wasn't alone in sharing an opinion that was both parts complimentary and critical, as many others shared on social media that they were conflicted on the subject.
"Hamilton is a flawed play about flawed people written by an imperfect person that gave my flawed and imperfect little life a big boost when i needed it most, so again i know im biased... but i do appreciate the change this illustrates & will be following the convo's evolution," Another Round podcast host Tracy Clayton shared.
And though he's previously discussed the limitations of the play Miranda responded once again. He responded to Clayton, "Appreciate you so much, @brokeymcpoverty. All the criticisms are valid. The sheer tonnage of complexities & failings of these people I couldn't get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5 hour musical. Did my best. It's all fair game."
But as previously mentioned, the discussion surrounding the release of the musical has been largely positive, even from those who voiced minute displeasure.
According to Variety, the buzz around the musical's release has produced an impressive reaction, with people in the U.S. downloading the Disney+ app at a rate that's 74% higher than June's average.