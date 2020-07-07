Rickey Smiley's Teen Daughter Shot Multiple Times in Alleged Road Rage Incident

Rickey Smiley's 19-year-old daughter is recovering after being shot multiple times in Houston, Tex. on Sunday night.

The comedian shared details of the incident on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and social media, later confirming that Aaryn Smiley had successfully made it out of surgery on Monday.

According to Smiley, the teen was unintentionally caught in gunfire while driving to pick up food from Whataburger.

"My daughter was shot last night," Smiley explained in a YouTube video. "She was on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat. I think she was at a stop light and some guys got out of the car and were shooting at each other and she got hit twice."

"Today could have been different," he said. "I could have been down there at the funeral home."

According to the Houston Chronicle, three men and one woman, identified as Aaryn, were wounded by an individual who opened fire at an intersection in an apparent act of road rage. Aaryn, who authorities state was not involved in the altercation between the assailant and three men, was struck as she waited for the red light to turn green.