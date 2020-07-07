Remy Ma Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Papoose

There's a baby on the way for Remy Ma and Papoose!
During an appearance on Fox Soul's Out Loud With Claudia Jordan, Papoose confirmed the rapper is pregnant with the couple's second child.
"I love being with my family," Papoose shared while reflecting on life at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I'm just making the best out of it, and we're moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We're going to have a new child real soon."
Claudia Jordan chimed in, "A lot of quarantine babies are probably going to be born," to which Papoose responded with a laugh and smile.
Remy and Papoose, who tied the knot in 2016 after several years together, welcomed a baby girl named Reminisce Mackenzie in Dec. 2018. The "All the Way Up" songstress has a 19-year-old son from a previous relationship, while Papoose has three children of his own.
Over Father's Day, Remy, 40, paid tribute to Papoose with a heartfelt Instagram post.
"I've never in my life saw a man so happy to be a father," she shared. "The entire pregnancy you were smiling from ear to ear and documenting EVERYTHING! BOTH, I and @ReminisceMacKenzie are in love with you LOL. Thank you for being a great father to our baby and all our grown kids as well. We love you Daddy."
Congratulations to the couple on their bundle of joy-to-be!