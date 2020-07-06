Disney Star Sebastián Athie Dead at 24

Actor Sebastián Athie has passed away at the age of 24.

Disney Channel Latin America confirmed news of his death on July 4, sharing in a statement, "Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever. We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell."

A cause of death was not immediately known.

In his most notable role, Athie played Lorenzo Guevara on the Argentine teen TV series O11CE, which has aired on Disney Channel Latin America since 2017. According to his IMDb, Athie also appeared on the Mexican drama series La Rosa de Guadalupe.

After his passing, Athie's co-stars and loved ones paid tribute to his legacy on social media.