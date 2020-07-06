Score 80% Off Gucci, Prada & More Designer Sunglasses at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

Racial JusticeFeel GoodWhere are they now?Nick CorderoKhloe & Tristan

Summer calls for a new pair of sunnies. Designer shades are eye-catching, sure, but the thought of losing or breaking them makes our wallets shudder. So enter Nordstrom Rack's stellar deals on designer sunglasses—up to 80% off.

You can get the luxe look without all the anxiety by shopping the sunnies in all shapes and sizes from Gucci, Prada and more that we're eyeing below.

Prada Phantos Catwalk Round Sunglasses

How special are the cut-outs on these gold sunglasses? They're also available in silver.

$378
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Avaline Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

If aviators flatter your face, don't pass up these. They have teeny spades on the temples and come in gold, silver or black.

$180
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Tom Ford Cat Eye Sunglasses

We love the retro feel of these tortoiseshell, cat-eye sunglasses. Très chic.

$475
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Burberry Pilot Sunglasses

The light gold glean of these soft pilot sunglasses won't overwhelm your face.

$254
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Tory Burch Polarized Clubmaster Sunglasses

These sunglasses are retro yet still have the Tory Burch signature glam look with gold Ts at the temples. They're black and brown to go with most outfits.

$220
$70
Nordstrom Rack

MCM Round Sunglasses

For a fashion moment, pop on these black and gold round sunglasses. They also come in a rose gold and are a whopping 82% off.

$326
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Roberto Cavalli Cat Eye Sunglasses

If you're looking for glam details, don't pass up these cat eye sunglasses with gold designs at the temples. They have smoke gradient lenses.

$395
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Fendi Modified Cat Eye Sunglasses

Make a statement with these thick rimmed cat-eye sunglasses with gold at the temples. They're both bold and feminine. 

$430
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Salvatore Ferragamo Oversize Sunglasses

For the oversize look, pop on these sunnies with black and gold frames. They also come in taupe and gold, if you prefer.

$395
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Gucci Square Sunglasses

These classic, square Gucci sunglasses are intricately detailed at the temples. They have smoke gradient lenses.

$390
$140
Nordstrom Rack

Tory Burch Pilot Sunglasses

These pilot sunglasses come in a soft brown and gold. They won't overwhelm your face.

$171
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more summer deals? Shop these finds from Madewell's extra 30% off sale, plus get this 15% off coupon code for celeb-loved White Fox Boutique. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

