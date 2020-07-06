Wells Adams Teases Fiancée Sarah Hyland's "Competitive" Side Ahead of Celebrity Game Face

Related : Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Wedding Update

Wells Adams is lucky to have Sarah Hyland on his team for Celebrity Game Face!

The former Bachelorette contestant made this very point during his recent appearance on Daily Pop. As we previously announced, Celebrity Game Face—which airs tonight at 10 p.m. on E!—features host Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart as they challenge couples Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah and Wells and Joel McHale and Sarah McHale to participate in a variety of LOL-worthy at-home activities.

And, from what Wells told E!'s Morgan Stewart, he's happy to have the Modern Family actress in his corner since she's "the most competitive" person.

"We're not competing against each other, thank god, 'cause she's the most competitive and would kill me in this," Wells explained. "Yeah, no, we're a team and so it's a couple's team."

While Wells made it clear he's thrilled to have his lady love on his team, he revealed another highlight from filming the game night special.