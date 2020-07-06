Amanda Kloots Shares Moving Message About Looking for "the Silver Linings" After Nick Cordero's Death

Following the loss of her husband, Amanda Kloots is reflecting on the silver linings.

On Sunday, the professional dancer and trainer shared devastating news: after contracting coronavirus and a months-long hospital battle, her husband, Tony nominee Nick Cordero, had died.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote publicly on Instagram. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

She continued, "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

The next day, as the tragic announcement continued to spread, Kloots reflected on the support she's received over the past 95 days and how to cope in times of trauma.

"How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family," she wrote on Monday.