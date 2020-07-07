What 13 Reasons Why's Legacy Will Be, According to Ross Butler

With four seasons, 13 Reasons Why left behind a legacy of think pieces, headlines and studies about the effects of its subject matter on its audiences. But that won't be its legacy. According to series star Ross Butler, the "biggest lesson is that we need each other."

"That really is what it is. I think in this new generation of social media and everything, it's allowing us to not connect with each other deeply. And we feel like we can look towards looking at someone that we follow for connection or to look outward rather than the personal relationships that we have," Butler told E! News.