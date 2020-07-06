Stargirl Renewed for Season 2 With The CW Becoming "Exclusive In-Season" Home

Stargirl will continue her fight against crime in Blue Valley, Nebraska for another season. The CW has officially renewed DC's Stargirl for a second season and the network will become the "exclusive in-season" home of the superhero series. DC's Stargirl originally premiered on DC Universe streaming platform before airing on The CW.

Next season, Stargirl will air on CW proper and then stream on the network's free ad-supported streaming platforms.

Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl, a high schooler who inspires a group of younger heroes to stop villains of the past, forming the Justice Society of America. Geoff Johns executive produces and serves as co-showrunner with Melissa Carter. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman are also executive producers.