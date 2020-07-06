Why #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Initially Turned Down Michelle Williams' Golden Globes Invite

Related : Michelle Williams Talks "#MeToo" at Golden Globes

A difficult decision.

Tarana Burke, the longtime activist and founder of the #MeToo movement—which brought scores of sexual assault and harassment claims to light, both in Hollywood and out—is opening up to E! host Lilliana Vazquez about attending the 2018 Golden Globes with Michelle Williams.

The conversation takes place on Tuesday's all-new episode of the recently-launched podcast DNA of a Maker, but E! is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek.

During the episode, Vazquez broaches the topic of the awards show by asking Burke about her initial response to Williams' invitation.

"I said, 'I don't want to be an accessory,'" the 46-year-old creator of Just Be Inc. recalls, noting that she was mainly curious about Williams' reasoning.

"I was like, 'Why?'" Burke adds, chuckling. "And...she started talking about it, and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm not going to be the Black lady that you just drag down the red carpet. I can't be that person.'"