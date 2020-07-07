Rob Kardashian Is "Back Baby"! Why He's Suddenly Living His Best Life

Officially, it was a way for Khloe Kardashian to celebrate her 36th birthday during quarantimes.

Her sprawling Calabasas spread was transformed into a pink-hued wonderland with oversized balloon displays, flowers aplenty, a sweets station and even a giant inflatable slide bearing her likeness, all for her close-knit family to enjoy before watching her blow out the candles on a floral-themed cake. So, yes, the June 27 bash was ostensibly for the birthday girl.

But the fete certainly felt like Rob Kardashian's coming out party. The most private member of the famed clan, attending alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as well as the many Kar-Jenner grandkids, offered a glimpse inside the celebration, posting a series of three photos (as in more than he shared all of 2019) of himself enjoying the fun, including one snap with Tristan Thompson and the basketball pro's friend Savas Oguz, he captioned, "Woo back baby."