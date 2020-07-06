Racial JusticeFeel GoodWhere are they now?Nick CorderoKhloe & Tristan

These Finds From Madewell's Extra 30% Off Sale Will Become Your New Summer Staples

Score steep discounts on flowy summer dresses, chic sandals and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 06, 2020 3:17 PMTags
EComm: Madewell End of Season SaleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Madewell's end of season sale is in full swing with an extra 30% off already discounted items through July 20. Just use the code GIANT at checkout to score these steals.

Below, shop the flowy summer dresses, chic sandals and more that we're eyeing from the sale (with the extra 30% off factored in). These buys are sure to become your new comfy summer staples.

Button-Front Tie-Sleeve Retro Dress in Happy Hibiscus

This retro floral dress has delicate covered buttons and feminine ties on its sleeves. It's available in standard and petite lengths.

$128
$76
Madewell

The Malia Espadrille Sandal in Leopard Calf Hair

Get a boost in these espadrilles with a small platform. They have summery jute soles and leopard calf-hair straps.

$138
$84
Madewell

Linen-Blend Side-Tie Tank Top in Stripe

Linen is the fabric of the summer, and this linen/cotton tank offers a chic take with side ties. Its blue and white stripes are beach ready.

$65
$38
Madewell

Linen-Blend V-Neck Tank Dress

Enter: the most comfortable dress ever. It has a midi length and side slits and comes in both standard and petite sizing.

$88
$42
Madewell

Georgette Ruffle-Sleeve Peplum Top in Americana Floral

This top offers all things feminine with a peplum shape, floral print and ruffle sleeves. We love its V neck.

$82
$49
Madewell

Nine Inch Mid-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans: Button-Front Tencel Denim Edition

We're obsessed with the buttons on these cropped skinny jeans. They're made in standard, petite and tall sizes.

$138
$56
Madewell

10 Inch High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Pure White: Button-Front Edition

These high-waisted button-front jeans are summer-ready in a fresh white. Shop them in standard, petite and tall lengths.

$135
$56
Madewell

Up next, shop swim brands celebs love.

