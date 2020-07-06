Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Calls Out Topless Photo of Herself on Jeanine Pirro's Phone

Chrissy Teigen has an unexpected question for Jeanine Pirro: "Why are my boobs up on your phone?"

The ever candid star served up another standout tweet over the weekend when she called out the Fox News host over a picture Pirro tweeted. On Sunday, Pirro posted a photo of herself donning a mask while dining outside. "Wearing my mask out east," she captioned her picture. However, Teigen took just as much noticed of the phone on the table in front of Pirro and what was visible on the screen: the topless mirror selfie Teigen posted online just days earlier.

As she tweeted, "Jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone."

In the picture, Teigen posed with a towel wrapped around her waist and an arm over her breasts as she documented her visible sunburn lines.

The famous foodie shared side-by-side shots of the picture she posted with a zoomed-in photo of Pirro's phone screen, confirming that it was visibly the same image.