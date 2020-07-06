Sulking and Secrets on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Colt has gotten himself in quite a pickle on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season five.

After returning home from his visit to Chicago to be with Jess, he came clean to his mom, Debbie, about his new relationship. Debbie is worried Colt will marry Jess with haste again because she's another Brazilian woman without permanent US citizenship. She said she doesn't trust him to make the right decision, so she's packing her bags and going with Colt to Brazil to meet Jess and her family.

"I will not let you make the same mistake again," she said. Colt also revealed he's already started giving Jess money for things, including her plane ticket to Brazil. These are all red flags for Debbie.