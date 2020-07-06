David Schwimmer Reveals What Part of the Friends Reunion He's Most Excited About

David Schwimmer is equally excited for the Friends reunion as fans are!
E! News recently caught up with Ross Geller's real-life alter-ego while he and co-star Nick Mohammed were promoting their new comedy series Intelligence, which premieres on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock July 15. Even though the HBO Max reunion has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schwimmer still exclusively revealed what he's most excited about when he and his former co-stars finally get back together.
"I guess what I'm honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors. It's five, right?" he said with a laugh, adding, "That was a joke."
Schwimmer continued, "But being on the actual sounds stage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience."
HBO Max announced back in February that Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were all confirmed to participate in a taped unscripted reunion special looking back on the iconic sitcom. And just recently, Aniston and Kudrow gave excited fans a preview of what to expect.
"I think it's gonna be really fun also if we ever get out of quarantine [and] get to do our reunion show," Aniston told Variety in an "Actors on Actors" interview in June. Kudrow responded, "Yes, that will be really great. I can't wait to do that. I really can't wait to do that. Yeah, we don't know everything about it, we need to say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things as well."
"We know it's not scripted, that we know," Aniston added. "Yeah, no. I will not be Phoebe," Kudrow replied.
"I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am," Aniston said. "Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah."
