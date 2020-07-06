Racial JusticeFeel GoodGhislaine MaxwellWhere are they now?

Read Jessica Simpson's Heartfelt Message to "Soulmate" Eric Johnson on Their 6th Wedding Anniversary

Jessica Simpson is paying tribute to her husband Eric Johnson on their wedding anniversary. Read the singer's message to her "perfect soulmate" here!
By Jess Cohen Jul 06, 2020 1:17 PMTags
Jessica SimpsonCouplesAnniversariesCelebrities
Jessica Simpson, Eric JohnsonInstagram/Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

That's right, it's been six years since the "Come on Over" singer and the former NFL star tied the knot in a lavish $1.4 million wedding celebration. Simpson and Johnson—who are parents to kids Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1—said "I do" in front of loved ones in July 2014 in a romantic ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch Saturday in Montecito, Calif. The couple's eldest kids, Maxwell and Ace, were present at the nuptials.

On Sunday night, July 5, Simpson took to social media to pay tribute to her husband on their special day.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," she wrote. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

photos
Jessica Simpson's Star-Studded Dating History

For the celebration, it appears that Johnson gifted his wife with a crystal butterfly. As Simpson noted in her post, "Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Nick Cordero Dead at 41 From Complications Caused By Coronavirus

2
Update!

Best Fourth of July Home Sales 2020: Bed, Bath & Beyond & More

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Simpson also added an Emily Brontë quote in her tribute post, writing, "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

Related: Jessica Simpson Talks New Book's Success & Not Being Perfect

In celebration of the couple's anniversary, let's take a look back at their sweet family photos from over the years! Check out the pictures in the gallery below!

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Fans can certainly see a resemblance between these two.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

These ladies had a blast during the family's trip to Hawaii in 2019.

Johnson's Kiddos

"Besties for life," Jessica Simpson captioned this sweet snap of her oldest kids, Maxwell and Ace.

Sibling Screams

Summer calls for screaming with your baby sister, duh!

Birthday Bunch

On her seventh birthday, Maxwell ate cake for breakfast and the whole family joined in.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Happy Easter

The singer appears with husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell Drew, son Ace Knute, and daughter Birdie Mae on Easter Sunday.

School Sibs

Private school uniforms never looked so cute!

Birdie's Nest

Jessica celebrated her future-daughter Birdie's baby shower in style with all the ladies in her life in January 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Merry Christmas

"Church ready  #THEJOHNSONS," the singer wrote on her Instagram. 

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Parrotdise

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer knows how to throw a good birthday party. On June 30, she posted a family pic from Ace's fifth birthday to Instagram writing, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old's dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."

Minnie Mouse Moms

I May 2018, the Simpson ladies took their daughters to Disneyland and it was filled with "Minnie" memories.

Let it Go!

While in New York, the family of four went to see Frozen on Broadway and they were all smiles.

The Greatest Showgirl

For Maxwell's sixth birthday the family had a Greatest Showman themed bash and it looked amazing.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The floral four smile for an Easter family portrait in color-coordinated pink suits and dresses. The singer and her little girl look absolutely adorable in their matching prints!

Instagram
Lucky Duo

Jess's two cuties look festive in green and gold as they smile for an adorable St. Patrick's Day pic.

Country Halloween

No family does Halloween better than the Simpson-Johnson fam.

Instagram
Totally Tropical

The tropical crew huddle together in a photo from Ace's Moana-themed fourth birthday party, complete with two actors playing Moana and Maui from the popular film in July 2017.

Maxwell's Mermaids

Mermaid magic was the theme of Maxwell's fifth birthday...can you tell?

Instagram
Fabulous Photoshoot

The fashion mogul goes behind-the-scenes to sneak a snap of her kids looking picture-perfect for their school photos. 

Halloween Crew

Sandy and Danny had a lot to handle with their parrot and octopus kids on Halloween in 2016.

Instagram
Excited Explorers

Jess blows a kiss to the camera as her little explorers pose with their mouths wide open during a family getaway. We can't get enough of these travel buddies!

Instagram
Adorable Aviators

The two mini-Simpsons cheese at the foot of an airplane with their Toy Story Woody doll. Mama Simpson posted a pic of the duo to Instagram writing, "Up Up and Away #maxidrew #aceknute."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The sibling lookalikes show off their pearly smiles as they hold each other in a tight hug. Jess shared the sibling love on Instagram, writing, "Brown-eyed man and blue-eyed lady #aceknute #maxidrew #siblinglove."

Dino-Dudes

Could this dinosaur party be any cooler?

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Nick Cordero Dead at 41 From Complications Caused By Coronavirus

2
Update!

Best Fourth of July Home Sales 2020: Bed, Bath & Beyond & More

3

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

4

Dr. Phil Reacts to Son Jordan McGraw's Engagement to Morgan Stewart

5

Russell Wilson and Ciara Keep Serving Up Relationship Goals