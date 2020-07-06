Machine Gun Kelly Mourns the Death of His Dad in Moving Tribute

Machine Gun Kelly is in mourning.

On Sunday, the rapper took to social media to share the sad news of his father's death.

"I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today.‬..‪that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it's close to my fans...‬but my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm setting my phone down. ‬‪love you. thank you guys for everything."

On his Instagram story, Kelly noted he had left the hospital at 4:44 p.m. the last time he saw his father, though he did not confirm the day. He also said they last sang Neil Young's "Old Man" together.

The 30-year-old star did not disclose the cause of his dad's passing nor any further details on his health.