Nick Cordero Dead at 41 From Complications Caused By Coronavirus

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died at the age of 41.

The theater star's wife, fitness guru Amanda Kloots, confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared to Instagram on Sunday, July 5. She wrote, "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," Kloots shared. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Kloots then thanked her husband's medical team, writing, "To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You're a diamond in the rough."

Nick's death comes nearly four months after he was admitted to the intensive care unit in late March. At the time, doctors were unable to confirm whether or not his "pneumonia-like symptoms" were caused by the coronavirus, as the first test came back negative. However, days later a second test revealed he had indeed contracted COVID-19.