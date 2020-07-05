Hilary Duff Slams "A––holes" Partying On Fourth of July Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Hilary Duff isn't here for the nonsense.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday evening to get some things off her chest. Specifically, the Younger star couldn't wrap her head around the fact that she saw people partying on Fourth of July amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hilary explained in her lengthy Instagram caption that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, noticed a "raging" July 4th celebration in Los Angeles during one of their family drives.

"We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A--holes. No masks (of course)," the 32-year-old actress wrote. "Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club."

"After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she's too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming... California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer," Hilary continued. "It really seems like Americans just don't care about each other..."