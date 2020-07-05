Morgan Stewart Is Engaged to Jordan McGraw! See Her Diamond Ring

Sparks are flying this Fourth of July weekend!

E! News can confirm our very own Morgan Stewart is engaged to Jordan McGraw.

"Fireworks," the Nightly Pop and Daily Pop co-host shared on Instagram while flashing a giant diamond ring on that finger. Soon after her post, many in the E! family were quick to congratulate Morgan on her new relationship status.



"That ring finger looking extra heavy these days. Congrats you two," Hunter March shared in the comments section. Nina Parker included several smiling face with three heart emoji's.



Back in March, Morgan confirmed in a Nightly Pop Instagram Live that she was dating Jordan (yes, Dr. Phil McGraw's son) for about three months.



"You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me...'" Morgan joked. "And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together."