How Bachelor Nation's Cutest Couples Are Celebrating Fourth of July Weekend

While this year's Fourth of July celebrations look a bit different partly because of the Coronavirus pandemic, many couples from Bachelor Nation still found safe and creative ways to celebrate with the ones they admire most.

For starters, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan decided to spend Saturday by the pool as they posed in red, white and blue swimsuits.

"Happy birthday America!" the Chicago attorney shared on Instagram. Peter added, "Happy 4th!" And yes, Peter's mom Barb couldn't help but comment and write, "Beautiful couple."

Other reality stars took the patriotic holiday to celebrate their family that wouldn't be possible without the ABC reality series.

"Happy 4th of July! Very thankful for my freedom. Also thankful for my beautiful girls—the two most special people in my life and it's not even close," Sean Lowe wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of his wife Catherine Lowe.