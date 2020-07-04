YouTuber Brennen Taylor Apologizes for Past "Insensitive Jokes"

Brennen Taylor is apologizing to his fans.

On Fourth of July, the YouTube star took to Twitter to address controversial footage that has resurfaced from when he was a teenager.

"I've noticed that some of my old tweets and videos from when I was 16 have re-surfaced online…I want to own up and take accountability for the vocabulary I used to use and the insensitive jokes I used to make," he shared with his followers. "Looking back at who I was and how reckless I was with the things I posted for everyone to see…for what? A laugh? Well they weren't funny and I am so sorry."

Brennen continued, "Who I was then, is not in any way a reflection of who I am now. I've learned from my mistakes and I'm continuing on the path to becoming a better me. Even if these words/actions were used jokingly, I never stopped to think, ‘Could these words hurt someone?' and for that, I am truly sorry. Today, I use my platform as an ally and I will continue to fight and be the voice for everyone no matter your race, sexuality, gender or anything!"