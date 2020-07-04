Former MLB Pitcher Tyson Brummett Dead at 35 After Plane Crash

MLB and the Philadelphia Phillies are mourning the loss of a talented athlete.

E! News can confirm pitcher Tyson Brummett passed away on Friday morning in a plane crash. He was 35.

"The Phillies organization sends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former pitcher Tyson Brummett, along with three members of the Ruegner and Blackhurst families, who tragically passed away in a plane crash yesterday morning," the team shared on social media Saturday morning.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, police were dispatched to a report of a small plane crash near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon.

"A man and two of his sons were hiking when they saw the plane begin to turn, then spiral downward. The witness said the plane spiraled out of his view and moments later he heard the impact. He hiked up further to call 911," authorities shared in a press release. "The witness then climbed down to the plane and verified that the occupants died on impact."