Beyoncé and Beyond: The Best Music of 2020—So Far

What a weird and wild six months this has been.

We're only halfway through 2020 and, already, it feels like this year has lasted a lifetime, no? With everything that's been going on all around us, it's hard to keep track of all the music that came out last week, let alone all the way back in January.

Would you believe it if we told you this is still the same year that saw the release of Selena Gomez and Kesha's most recent albums? Because, released on Jan. 10 and 31, respectively, that's the honest truth. Like we said, wild.

But just because it's been one of the most unpredictable years in modern history doesn't mean that there hasn't been any good music worth celebrating. (It does mean that we're all listening to it in remarkably different ways, but that's a whole other story.) With that in mind, we thought we'd take a look back at the first half of this year and celebrate the releases that we've kept in constant rotation.