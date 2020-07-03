August Alsina Stands By His "Truth" After Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Relationship

August Alsina has spoken out after Jada Pinkett Smith denied his claim that Will Smith gave the two adults his "blessing" to be in a sexual relationship.
He took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to discuss the he-said, she-said, all the while never mentioning Jada or her husband's name.
In the long post he covered many topics and ideas, including tradition and perception, but in sum, August doubled down on what he says is "his truth."
He wrote in part, "I get it; not only do i get it but I'm also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and 'code' we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance."
Alsina added that he thinks "Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable," but stated he "can't apologize for that."
"My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS," the "Nunya" artist explained.
He wrapped up his post by claiming that when he did his interview with Angela Yee this week, "Everyone got courtesy calls time in advance."
Jada hasn't responded to August's latest comments, but she hinted on Thursday that she will be addressing this matter in the near future. "There's some healing that needs to happen…so I'm bringing myself to The Red Table," she tweeted.
Drama was ignited this week when Alsina was asked during an interview about the rumors that he had been in a relationship with Jada. The artist claimed that he wouldn't normally speak about his personal life because he doesn't like "drama," but wanted to speak out because he's "lost money, friendships, relationships" as a result of the speculation.
"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism," the 27-year-old alleged. "He gave me his blessing and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it so much so to the point that I can die right now and be ok with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."
However, as previously mentioned, Jada denies the accusations. Her rep told TMZ and Page Six that these accusations are "absolutely not true."
Will's reps have not yet responded to E! News' request for comment.