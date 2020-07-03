Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Spill Secrets About the Hamilton Cast and Share Backstage Stories

Miranda shared how he stumbled upon Soo when she was doing an immersive performance of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and said, "I remember seeing it and thinking, 'Oh, she's a star!'"

He also recalled that when Goldsberry came in for his audition, he initially thought it was going to end up being a waste of time because she had only gotten the material from the casting director the day before and thought, "You can't learn this in a night, it took me a month to write it." However, as we know now, she could!

Finally, he recounted that when he heard Cephas Jones sing he realized that she was, "A for real R&B singer...I will buy this album the second it comes out whenever this person opens their mouth."