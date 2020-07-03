MLB Cancels All-Star Game for First Time Since 1945 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dodger Stadium's long-anticipated All-Star game will have to wait a little bit longer.

Earlier today, the MLB announced that for the first time since World War II, the league's iconic All-Star Game will not be played due to the health risks around the coronavirus pandemic.

The game, which was originally scheduled for July 14, would have marked the first time since 1980 that Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium would host the event. Thankfully, along with the cancelation announcement, the organization confirmed that L.A. would get to host in 2022 to make up for now-canceled event.

"Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year's All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star game, which is 2022, Commissioner Rob Manfred stated to MLB.com. Atlanta was already announced as the host for 2021, and Truist Park will remain next year's location.