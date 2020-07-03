Prince Royce Tests Positive for Coronavirus: See His Important Safety Message

Prince Royce has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The singer took to social media on Friday morning to share an important safety message with his fans, urging them to take precautions against the virus.

"I never thought I would've had to do this video," the 31-year-old star shared with his millions of followers, adding that two weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm in shock, I didn't think it was gonna happen to me. I thought that taking precautions by washing my hands and wearing a mask was gonna be enough and it was not."

"I know Fourth of July is coming up, I know we've been stuck, we wanna go out, we think that it's not gonna happen to us, and it's real," the artist, née Geoffrey Royce Rojas, continued. "I just want to try to encourage my community, my youth, to take care of yourselves, to be mindful of others."