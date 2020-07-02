Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks Ex Shawn Booth Will "Hold Onto Anger With Me"

Kaitlyn Bristowe isn't sure what would happen if she ended up running into her ex.
It's been more than a year and half since news broke that the Bachelor Nation star and Shawn Booth called off their engagement.
And while Kaitlyn has moved on with Jason Tartick, she can't help but wonder what it would be like if she came face-to-face with her ex in Nashville where they both reside.
"I'm not trying to speak for him and I don't know, but I truly think he will never understand me or respect certain decisions and I think he's just going to hold onto anger with me," Kaitlyn shared on iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In podcast. "That's how I feel. I would be nervous."
"I would probably play nice," she continued. "Even though he hurt me so terribly…I hold anger too so I feel like I would hope his new dog would be with him because that would be a good distraction."
Speaking of dogs, Kaitlyn was more than upset when she found out Shawn's golden retriever Tucker had passed away in April. According to the Off the Vine podcast host, she reached out to offer condolences but never heard back.
"I was just devastated for him. That was his absolute best friend," she shared with co-host Becca Tilley.
When looking back on life with Shawn, Kaitlyn admitted that she "pushed away" some of her friendships. And while she doesn't want to put the blame on her ex for her past emotions, Kaitlyn says she has come a long way in the past year.
"I didn't realize how miserable I really was or how out of touch I was with myself and my confidence until—and I'm not trying to blame Shawn—but I felt a lot of shame in the last years from the show. I felt a lot of insecurities. I didn't feel safe in the relationship," she shared. "I was constantly working on myself."
Today, Kaitlyn is grateful for her relationship with Jason and more than excited about her future in music. In fact she's getting into the studio later this month to record a new song about her man.
Find out more about the song "Good for Somebody" by listening to Kaitlyn's full interview with Becca on the Scrubbing In podcast now.