Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks Ex Shawn Booth Will "Hold Onto Anger With Me"

Kaitlyn Bristowe isn't sure what would happen if she ended up running into her ex.

It's been more than a year and half since news broke that the Bachelor Nation star and Shawn Booth called off their engagement.

And while Kaitlyn has moved on with Jason Tartick, she can't help but wonder what it would be like if she came face-to-face with her ex in Nashville where they both reside.

"I'm not trying to speak for him and I don't know, but I truly think he will never understand me or respect certain decisions and I think he's just going to hold onto anger with me," Kaitlyn shared on iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In podcast. "That's how I feel. I would be nervous."

"I would probably play nice," she continued. "Even though he hurt me so terribly…I hold anger too so I feel like I would hope his new dog would be with him because that would be a good distraction."