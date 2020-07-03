Wear These Sandals and Flip Flops to the Pool or Beach

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to the perfect pair of shoes for the pool or beach, you'll want either an option that's waterproof and can withstand the elements, or a pair that's affordable enough to risk the wear and tear.
Below, this year's best pool and beach shoes, from flip flops to waterproof sandals. Shop them at a variety of price-points from Nordstrom, Amazon and more.
Havaianas Slim Flip Flop
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of Havaianas. These rose gold ones have a comfortable squishy footbed.
Jack Rogers Georgica Jelly Flip Flop
Waterproof doesn't have to equal ugly. These signature-style Jack Rogers have a jelly construction.
42 Gold Begonia Slide Sandal
How pretty are these woven leather slides? They look a little nicer than flip flops if you're going to a pool party.
Tkees Solids Flip Flops
These leather flip flops will hold up nicely and have a pretty, soft hue.
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Classic slides are always a great bet when water is involved, and these come in a wide range of colors. Plus, reviewers rave about them.
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials
These bestselling Birkenstocks are waterproof and come in several colors.
Thin Flip Flop
How special is the bandana print on these classic flip-flops? The Tory Burch logo is another detail.
Havaianas Your Riviera Sandal in Sand Gray
For a new take on the classic flip flop, slip on these T-strap Havaianas. They're just a little more fashion-forward than a plain pair of flip flops.
Dolce Vita Darla Sandals in Natural Raffia
The natural raffia on these slide sandals is so summer-ready. Allow them to dress up your swimsuit.
Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal
These lightweight, adventure-ready sandals float so you'll never lose them in the water. They come in other colors, too.
Chaco Women's Z/Cloud X Sandal in Crochet Black
You can't go wrong with Chacos, since they're super comfortable for walking and OK to get wet. We love the classic black and white straps of this pair.
Tory Burch Emmy Sandal
Up your style game with these T-strap leather sandals with a funky foot-bed. They also have an eye-catching Tory Burch logo charm.
Antilles Flip-Flops
We're digging the embossed foot-bed of these flip flops in a rosy hue. They're available in other colors too.
Havaianas Slim Flip Flops in Leopard Print
Spice things up with these leopard print flip flops with rose gold straps. They go great with a solid colored swimsuit.