Orlando Bloom Shares What He's Looking Forward to After His Baby Girl's Birth

Orlando Bloom is soon going to be a girl dad.

With his famous fiancée Katy Perry expecting their first child together, the actor is looking forward to getting to spend time with his little girl.

"I'm excited," the actor said in a remote interview on Good Morning America. "It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me...you know those quiet times at home just you and the family and a little one and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world."

While some parents may dread the lack of sleep that comes with a newborn, Bloom sees a sweet silver lining.

"I'm really looking forward to those very late nights where I'll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won't be obviously breastfeeding, but I'm sure there will be bottles...I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby."