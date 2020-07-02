Enjoy 100 Delish Days of Summer While Helping Kids Facing Hunger

A staggering one in four children in the United States could face hunger this year due to COVID-19, but King's Hawaiian is out to change that. They're partnering with No Kid Hungry to help provide up to 1.5 million meals to kids in need during the coronavirus crisis and beyond.*
To help bring awareness to their hard work, they've created a new cookbook in collaboration with the editors at Delish called 100 Delish Days of Summer. It's available at grocery stores and online and has 100 recipes you'll want to devour with the fam in your yard this summer. Plus, the book has information on how you can support No Kid Hungry, too.
Shop the cookbook and learn how to make a mouthwatering Maui burger from the book using King's Hawaiian's addictive sweet hamburger buns below.
It takes only 15 minutes to make the sweet and savory Maui burgers found in 100 Delish Days of Summer. Just follow the recipe that's perfect for the Fourth of July below, and watch chef Ryan Scott whip it up in the video above.
Maui Burger Recipe
Ingredients
1 (8 ounces) angus hamburger
Shichimi aioli sauce (see recipe below)
2 tablespoons your favorite teriyaki sauce
1 slice American cheese
2 ounces thinly sliced Maui or Vidalia onion
2 slices tomato
1 slice pineapple
1 leaf lettuce
To garnish pickles and olives
King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Hamburger Buns
Preparation
Step 1
Brush hamburger patty with teriyaki sauce, then place on grill to desired doneness.
Step 2
Toast King's Hawaiian bun on grill.
Step 3
Toast pineapple slice on grill.
Step 4
To assemble burger, spread shichimi aioli sauce on the buns. Include hamburger patty, cheese, tomato slices, lettuce, pineapple, and onion.
Step 5
Serve with pickles and olives.
Shichimi Aioli Sauce Recipe
2 tbsp mayonnaise
1/4 tsp shichimi togarashi (Japanese red pepper condiment, available in Asian grocery stores)
Whisk 2 tbsp mayonnaise and 1/4 tsp shichimi togarashi until smooth.
Once you've enjoyed your burger, don't forget to read up on how you can get involved with No Kid Hungry too!
*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more here.