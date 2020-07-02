This Video of a Child Crashing Her Mom's Live TV Interview Is an Instant Hit

If it wasn't already hard for parents to work from home, try doing it while simultaneously being interviewed on live TV.

Such was the case for this mom, Dr. Clare Wenham, an Assistant Professor in Global Health Policy, who appeared on BBC News in a live remote interview seemingly from her home. However, Wenham wasn't alone as she spoke with host Christian Fraser about local lockdowns in England amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, her young daughter Scarlett could be seen behind her, preoccupied with which shelf to place her unicorn artwork.

After offering Fraser thorough context on the subject, he couldn't ignore the little one in the background. "What's your daughter called?" he asked her.

"She's called Scarlett," the smiling mom replied.

"Scarlett, I think it looks better on the lower shelf," he told her with a laugh. "And it's a lovely unicorn."

However, that wasn't the end of the conversation for the youngster. After asking her mom on live TV what Fraser's name is, she told the anchor, "I'm just deciding where it can go, where mummy wants it to go."