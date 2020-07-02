Sia Recalls Stopping Maddie Ziegler From Getting on a Plane With Harvey Weinstein

When it comes to Maddie Ziegler, Sia is basically a bodyguard.

In an interview on the Zach Sang Show, the Grammy-nominated performer reflected on her relationship with Maddie Ziegler, the Dance Moms reality star who amassed greater solo fame at 11 years old after starring in Sia's "Chandelier" music video in 2014.

Over the years—and many music videos together—the songstress has become a mentor, friend and protective parental figure to the now-teenage multi-hyphenate.

"As soon as I met Maddie, I felt extreme desire to protect her and I think that it was part of my own healing," Sia said during the interview. "I felt just extreme compulsion to protect her and yet the irony is that I didn't want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight and she would say to me, 'Don't be silly—I was already famous and I wanted to be famous.'"

Sia continued, "And I say, 'And you know it can stop at any time right? If you want it to stop, I can make it stop. You can just go back to being a normal person again.'"

However, "She said, 'No, I just love performing. I love dancing and I love acting so much,' and so I thought how's a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her and therefore most of the time we're working together." Ziegler is set to star in Sia's upcoming film, Music.