90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Meet Vanessa, the Woman Colt's Been Lying About

Turns out Jess wasn't the only secret Colt has been keeping on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season five.
Colt was keeping his relationship with Jess, another Brazilian woman, secret from his mom after his marriage to Larissa, his OG Brazilian love, crashed and burned and created quite a bit of drama. But now that cat's out of the bag and Colt is preparing to go to Brazil with Debbie to visit Jess and her family. However, that's where his other secret comes in: Vanessa.
Vanessa is watching Colt and Debbie's cats. But who's Vanessa? A friend he met during the last few months of his marriage to Larissa. "We started talking online and eventually we decided to meet at the casino and we just kind of hit it off," Colt says in the exclusive clip.
"Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn't even understand who Vanessa is and she's so jealous of her," Colt says.
Because of that jealousy, Colt told Jess he wouldn't talk to Vanessa any longer.
"It feels wrong to lie to Jess," Colt says. "But Vanessa is my best friend and she's been there a lot longer than Jess has."
But have Colt and Vanessa ever been more than just friends? Click play on the video above for more.
The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? follows Colt and Larissa as they work to establish their new lives post-divorce. Larissa previously revealed plans to warn Jess about Colt.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.