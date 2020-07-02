Chad Michael Murray's Birthday Message to Hilarie Burton Will Delight One Tree Hill Fans

Chad Michael Murray gave a sweet shout-out to Hilarie Burton on her special day.
The One Tree Hill star, who portrayed character Peyton Sawyer on the beloved series, celebrated her 38th birthday on Wednesday, July 1. In honor of the day, Burton received a lot of love from friends and fans on social media, including a heartfelt tribute from her on-screen husband, Murray. As fans of One Tree Hill will recall, Murray's character Lucas Scott tied the knot with Burton's character during the show's sixth season.
"Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I'm blessed to call a friend- @hilarieburton We're slowly but surly watching each other grow up," Murray wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos with Burton. "Keep making this world a better place! Love to the whole Morgan clan. From - 'The Murray's.'"
Over the years, Murray and Burton, as well as many other former cast members have stayed close, even reuniting in Tree Hill, North Carolina, in early 2020.
"I got a job when I was 20-years-old that gave me some of the most important relationships and experiences of my life. I didn't take nearly enough pictures this weekend and didn't get photo evidence of everyone, but I love @raenia23 at @fwbcharityevents for bringing us all together," Burton wrote on social media in February. "Thick and thin, our shared history has been a cornerstone in my life. Love you guys."
James Lafferty, Antwon Tanner, Jana Kramer, Stephen Colletti and more One Tree Hill stars were all at the reunion in February, while Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush were unable to attend.
Burton also shared a group photo on Instagram with the cast members in attendance, writing, "Lotta awesome pictures from this weekend at @fwbcharityevents But this one is really special. We had so many brilliant cast mates over the years. But this bunch of crazies are the original cast from the very first pilot episode. Most of us got a script called "Ravens". We were little kids with a whole lotta hope. Nathan. Tim. Lucas. Peyton. Skills. Mouth. Jimmy. The OGs of Tree Hill High."