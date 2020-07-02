Demi Lovato Mourns the Death of Her Grandfather Perry in Touching Tribute

Demi Lovato's grandfather has passed away.

The "Anyone" singer took to social media to pay tribute to her beloved grandpa Perry following this death on Wednesday morning.

"Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning," Lovato told her fans on Instagram. "He's been sick for a couple years now so although I'm relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won't get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that's the reality during this pandemic."

"This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher's I've ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God," the 27-year-old star's message continued. "I love you Grandpa. I'm sorry we didn't take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you."