Here's Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand Amid Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are good—but not engagement ready good.
Just days after celebrating her birthday with a pink-themed bash, rumors started to spread that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could be engaged to Tristan. It also didn't help that Khloe was wearing a giant piece of bling on that finger while celebrating with family and very close friends.
While a source says things are "going very well" between the pair, these two are not engaged.
"Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes," an insider shared with E! News. "Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful."
Our insider continued, "Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change. She isn't getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True."
Another source added the pair is "happily co-parenting" and loving every moment with their daughter True Thompson.
When it was Khloe's special day, pop culture fans couldn't help but notice the thoughtful birthday message shared by Tristan.
"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," the NBA player wrote on Instagram. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama."
Khloe would later respond by writing, "Awww this is sweet!! Thank you TT."
Relationships aside, Khloe is starting off her new year on a grateful note. Surrounded by family and friends including brother Rob Kardashian, the Good American designer celebrated safely with those who make her feel her best.
"What a fairytale type of birthday!!!" she wrote online. "I have no idea how I received a birthday so perfect."
