David Foster Says He "Will Never" Reveal the Real Reason He Left Yolanda Hadid

David Foster discusses the speculation about the end of his marriage to Yolanda Hadid and more in documentary David Foster: Off the Record
By Cydney Contreras Jul 01, 2020 11:08 PM
David Foster, Yolanda Hadid, Yolanda FosterStephen Shugerman/Getty Images

David Foster is keeping the cause of his divorce from Yolanda Hadid private.

The musician revealed in his 2019 documentary David Foster: Off the Record, which released on Netflix this Tuesday, that he will "never" share the true reason why he split from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. 

But in the absence of real answers, speculation has run amok. Some theorize, including Hadid, that Foster left her because of her battle with Lyme disease. However, the 70-year-old insisted that is not the case. "How can I leave a sick woman?" David said in the documentary. "The fact of the matter is that was not the reason I left. It was for a different reason, which I will never disclose, but it had nothing to do with her being sick."

In his initial statement on their split in 2015, the music producer told E! News, "Over the past few weeks, a great deal of inaccurate or baseless information has been reported claiming to represent my thoughts and feelings. It is painful to watch this happen repeatedly–especially while trying to cope with the personal nature of the challenges surrounding the breakup of our loving marriage."

While David has said time and again that their breakup had nothing to do with her illness, Yolanda has previously speculated that her health issues contributed to the divorce. "Being chronically ill for that long, takes the life out of you but also of your caretaker. You can't underestimate how much it takes for a man to take care of somebody that's sick all of the time," she said during a RHOBH reunion. "I'm sure that I haven't been the wife that I used to be, and I wasn't the mother I used to be. You know, it's like you change. David didn't change; I'm the one that changed. And, you know, I guess this is the outcome of that."

Hadid and Foster's divorce was finalized in 2017 and the two have since moved on.

The musician went on to marry Smash star Katharine McPhee, while the reality star is currently dating a businessman named, Joseph Jingoli

Additionally in the documentary, David, Katharine and his daughters delved deeper into his string of marriages and discuss why he's "very happy" with his decision to wed the singer. Fans of the producer can hear all this and more on the documentary, streaming now on Netflix!

