JoJo Siwa Reveals How She Copes With "Mean" Insults From Critics

Sticks and stones.
During Tuesday night's Nightly News: Kids Edition, internet sensation JoJo Siwa sat down with journalist Natalie Morales and opened up about the highs and lows of fame. Specifically, the YouTube superstar shared how she copes with the harsh criticism she faces online.
"I've heard everything under the sun about me. I've heard my hairline, I've heard I'm a baby, I've heard I'm a giant toddler, I've heard I'm a brat, I've heard I'm fat," Siwa shared with Morales. "I try to respond with comedy. People will drive by the house actually and shout out very mean things. And I always come up with the funniest comebacks."
Despite her positive responses, Siwa hinted that the criticism does get to her at times.
She added, "I mean, it can be hard. And it hurts, but as a person you want people to be nice and you're never, never, ever going to please everybody."
Still, whether she's producing virtual concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic or dropping her incredibly popular merchandise, Siwa does whatever she can to make her fans happy. However, this "non-stop" work ethic does take a toll on Siwa's sunny disposition.
"You know, there are times where I joke around and I say, 'Once every three months, I just kind of bottle everything up and then I just break one night,'" the reigning tween Queen said. "I have a bit of a breakdown and I cry for a solid three hours, I take a shower and I call it good. I put my game face back on."
Siwa has been making headlines lately for antics surrounding her hair. Last week, the 17-year-old had fans in shock after she debuted a brunette hairdo on Instagram.
Prior to this video, she took down her famous ponytail just before her May birthday.
"I think I'm the only person in the world that can break the internet by just putting my hair down," Siwa quipped to Morales.
And while the teenager is experimenting with her look, that doesn't mean she's ready to say goodbye to her iconic ponytail and bow.
"It's not me trying to grow up, it's not me trying to break out. It was more like me just trying to make a TikTok, be funny and put my hair down," she expressed. "You know, I don't look seven today. Maybe I look 15, but like I also don't want to look 27."
Back in March, Siwa told E!'s Jason Kennedy on In the Room that "the bow will always be a part of my life."
The young entrepreneur has certainly monetized on her signature hair piece, having sold over 80 million bows at the time of the episode.
"It's crazy! And they're like, collectibles," Siwa further dished on the E! show. "People have to have them, it's wild."
You can watch Siwa's full Nightly News: Kids Edition appearance in the footage above.