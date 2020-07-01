How Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Helped Tracy Tutor Realize She Needed a Divorce

No regrets.

On today's episode of Just the Sip, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor revealed how her reality TV career indirectly played a part in her divorce from Jason Maltas. As Tutor detailed to podcast host and E!'s own Justin Sylvester, her ex never wanted her to join the Million Dollar Listing family.

"He felt it was an invasion of privacy," the Bravo personality explained. "And, you know, he likened that show to be a little bit more like, the style of the Housewives, which is obviously more engaging in the drama."

Regardless, Tutor didn't blame the show for the dissolution of her marriage.

"I didn't get divorced because I was on a reality show, I got divorced because I've been thinking about getting divorced for three years prior to that," she continued. "And it took me that long to actually jump off the fence and do it."