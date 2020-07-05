Frankies Bikinis, WeWoreWhat and More Swim Brands Celebs Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've found yourself scrolling through Instagram wondering where your favorite celebs are getting all those cute swimsuits from, you're not alone. So we've done some digging to uncover 10 celebrity loved (or owned) swim brands to shop, just in time for National Bikini Day on July 5.
Below, the brands plus the celebs who love them. Some of the suits you've seen on Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and more are even still available to shop now. Check it out!
L*Space Marley Bikini Top and Sandy Bikini Bottom in Wild Oleander
Gabrielle Union-Wade has rocked a tie-dye bikini from California brand L*Space that has since sold out, but we've been eyeing this pastel new arrival with a bra top.
Frankies Bikinis Kailyn Top and Bottom in Calico
Vanessa Hudgens has been spotted in this sexy suit (as well as others) on her Instagram story from Frankies Bikinis, a swim brand by Malibu-raised Francesa Aiello. We're loving its innocent floral print. The brand has also been sported by Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kylie Jenner and more.
Reina Olga Ruby Scrunch Swimsuit
Sisters run Reina Olga swimwear, a brand that Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Devon Windsor and more have donned. Catch Kourtney Kardashian sporting a black one-piece from Reina Olga like this one on Instagram.
Camila Coelho Paulista One Piece
Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho has her own beautiful swimwear line. We love the blue hue of this one-piece with an on-trend belt.
Onia Jade Bikini Top and Anais Bikini Bottom
Taylor Hill has worn a since sold-out Onia bikini on Instagram and you can get a similar feminine look with this floral suit. Onia is a men's and women's swim and resort-wear brand.
WeWoreWhat Danielle One Piece
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have twinned in this unique cowhide-print WeWoreWhat one-piece on Instagram. Fashion blogger Danielle Bernstein's swimwear is in high demand, with this suit with a belted waist currently available for pre-order.
Lovewave The Nadia Top and The Campbell Bottom
Kylie has also killed it on Instagram in this shiny sherbet-tone bikini by LA-based swim brand Lovewave. The suit has unique V-front underwire cups.
Solid & Striped The Elsa Top and Bottom in Paparazzi
Lili Reinhart looks beautiful in her neon Solid & Striped bikini which has since sold out. We recommend this hot pink bikini that will pop with a tan that's also from the men's and women's swim brand.
Marysia Swim Mott Bikini Top and Bottom
Marysia Swim is a line by Polish-born former ballerina and Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising graduate Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves. She uses premium Italian fabrics for her suits that have been worn by the likes of Tia Mowry, Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. We love her swimsuits with scalloped edges like this one.
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Rebel Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit
Supermodel Ashley Graham has her own size-inclusive swim line at Swimsuits For All. We're obsessed with this sexy lace-up suit with a plunging neckline and side-tie sash.
Vitamin A Mila Top and Sienna High Waist Bottom in Black EcoRib
Hilary Duff was just spotted in this Vitamin A bikini on Instagram in a ribbed fabric. The brand is by California native Amahlia Stevens and part of its proceeds go to environmental organizations who help to protect the oceans.
You'll also need this summer's best beach cover-ups, plus the best beach totes and summer bags. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!