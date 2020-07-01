PrideRacial JusticeFeel GoodYouTube Feuds

Sex and the City Star Jason Lewis Debuts Rugged New Look: See His Transformation!

Sex and the City star Jason Lewis looks so different in an all-new TV interview!
A transformation that would make Samantha Jones swoon!

Today, actor Jason Lewis stopped by Channel Seven's The Morning Show on Australian television to discuss his charitable partnership with Best Buddies. However, as Lewis discussed his breakout role on Sex and the City, we could not help but notice the 49-year-old's rugged transformation.

As fans of the show surely know, Lewis, who played Kim Cattrall's character's love interest and client Smith Jerrod in the series and films, was best known for his gorgeous, long blond locks and piercing blue eyes. Yet, today, Lewis donned a far more clean-cut and brunette look.

On top of some dark scruff and a mustache, Lewis rocked a shorter, darker hairdo. Although his new look is different, it's safe to say it's equally handsome. Smith Jerrod, who?

Despite the change in appearance, Lewis had nothing but fond things to say about the HBO hit, which remains popular even after being off the air for almost 20 years.

On why people are still captivated with the show, Lewis joked, "I think it starts with the title, 'Sex.'"

In addition to Cattrall, Sex and the City also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

He continued, "Any good writing speaks for something we all experience and they did such a good job of doing that while keeping it funny and entertaining and sensational. But it was always something that was really heartfelt in each episode."

Case in point: Lewis called filming with breast cancer survivors "one of the best experiences" of production.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Cattrall's character fights breast cancer during the final season and gives an inspiring speech about her health battle at a benefit.

"The actors that you saw in her big reveal scene were all cancer survivors themselves, so it was a very meaningful storyline," he added. "Especially, because one of our producers had suffered through it as well."

Even though Lewis is famous for being sans clothes on SATC, he praised the show for not just being about sex.

"They just did that so well! They included in their entertainment something that was a little more decent than just, you know, the sex," Lewis relayed.

In addition to his SATC role, Lewis is known for his work on Midnight, Texas, Charmed, Brothers & Sisters and more.

What do you think of Lewis' transformation? Be sure to let us know!

