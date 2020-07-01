Nikki Bella's on the Verge of an End-of-Pregnancy Meltdown: "Mentally, I Am Breaking"

Nikki Bella is going through it!

On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, the mom-to-be opened up about feeling more and more emotionally distressed as she nears the end of her pregnancy, especially with all of the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not gonna lie, I literally almost had my first massive meltdown—breakdown, whatever you want to call it—a few days ago," Nikki told listeners before recalling a conversation she had with her twin sister Brie Bella, who's also pregnant and admitted to feeling just as anxious. "I was like, 'Brie, I'm literally about to lose it. I'm sick of being inside. I'm sick of not being a part of the world. I'm sick of being in the heat. And I can't even go on my walks and I think that's what's made it worse.'"

The Total Bellas star continued, "I mean, it sounds like such silly things that you can't do but it is crazy. Like, mentally, I am breaking."

Quite simply, Nikki is to the point where she just wants her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy here already!