Beavis and Butt-Head Returning to TV With Mike Judge Reimagining the Series for Comedy Central

Get reacquainted with these noises, heh-heh, uh-huh-huh, because Beavis and Butt-Head are making a comeback.

Comedy Central has signed an "expansive" deal with Emmy winner Mike Judge to reimagine the MTV classic series Beavis and Butt-Head, as well as spin-offs and specials.

The animated series burst onto the scene in 1993 and became a pop culture phenomenon, spawning video games and even a movie. The show followed Beavis and Butt-Head, two slacker coach potatoes, and tackled a variety of Gen X topics through satirical commentary. In the new version of the show, Beavis and Butt-Head, enter a whole new world: Gen Z.