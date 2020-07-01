PrideRacial JusticeFeel GoodE! Turns 30BET Awards

Sia Reveals She Is a Grandmother

Sia shared the personal news with Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview, as well as the inspiration she took from famous grandmother Kris Jenner.
By Samantha Schnurr Jul 01, 2020 12:26 PM
Sia has a brand new title: grandma!

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 44-year-old Grammy nominee confirmed she is a grandmother. 

"My youngest son just had two babies...I'm a f--king grandma!" she said. "I know, right?...I'm just immediately horrified...No, I'm cool. They call me 'Nana.'"

However, she has a different name in mind. "I'm trying to get them to call me 'Lovey' like Kris Kardashian [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.'" the star revealed. 

In May, the performer shared she had adopted two teenage boys in 2019 who are now 19 years old. "They were aging out of the foster care system," she said in a SiriusXM Hits 1 interview. "I love them," she declared. 

As for how they were handling quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, "They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other," Sia said at the time. "But, they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

