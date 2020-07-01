Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Remind the Class of 2020 They Have a "Higher Calling"

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue to inspire us.

On Tuesday, the power couple delivered a touching keynote address during the virtual New York City graduation for the class of 2020. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, students graduating this year have had to celebrate their major milestone from home.

Despite the adjustment, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza are hoping tonight's virtual graduation is one to remember.

"Class of 2020, we're so excited and honored to be celebrating this great moment with you," the retired MLB star began the commencement speech. "Jen and I are both New Yorkers... first-generation Americans with immigrant parents, who worked hard to give us an opportunity to live the American dream."

J.Lo added, "We know you've worked very hard to get here, and that you're family, friends and teachers must be so proud of the young people you've become. You know we've had our ups and downs, but we continue to fight the fight."