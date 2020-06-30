Phaedra Parks Says Her Sons "Could Be the Next Hashtag" Amid Powerful Discussion About Racism

She noted, "People don't understand the differences and they don't understand the struggle of what it's like to be, you know, racially profiled. To be in a situation where you're judged based on skin color versus your resume or the content of your character and your qualifications."

Although this topic is "really tough" to discuss, Parks said she's "happy" there's an ongoing conversation.

"It is about time, honey," she concluded. "Time was up and now it's about time."

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition returns Thursday, Jul. 2 at 9 p.m. on WEtv.