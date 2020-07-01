Every TV Show Coming to Peacock, NBCU's Streaming Service

The Peacock is landing, and with this line-up, you're going to want to be there for it!
In case you hadn't heard, on July 15 NBC is launching its streaming service with plenty of bingeable programming that you are sure to enjoy.
The massive library of TV shows includes everything from nostalgic throwbacks to recent hits, as well as brand new shows like David Schwimmer's Intelligence and the adaptation of Brave New World, which stars Demi Moore.
It's also the perfect platform for all ages, with kid-friendly shows like Where's Waldo and Curious George available for family fun (or as a welcome distraction for parents with children at home while they work remotely.)
With shows like Saturday Night Live, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Cheers, Frasier, Suits, Law and Order: SVU, Parenthood, Friday Night Lights, Superstore and so many more available on launch day, you can't not watch!
The best part is that the below shows are just the beginning, as Peacock will continually be adding new shows to its programming, such as Tina Fey's girl-group comedy Girls5Eva and Mindy Kaling's Expecting, surrounding a woman who asks her BFF to become her sperm donor.
Check out all the exciting shows that you can expect to see hatching on Peacock below!
To continue to see the full list, check out the link below.
