These $20 Pom Pom and Tassel Cover-Ups Have 804 5-Star Amazon Reviews

If you're in the market for a new beach cover up but don't want to spend the big bucks on a piece that will just get covered in salt and sand, we have the perfect find for you: the GDKEY Chiffon Tassel Beach Cover Up from Amazon.
Reviewers are raving about these chiffon cover-ups, so hear all about it and shop them below.
GDKEY Chiffon Tassel Beach Cover Up
Available in 24 different colors and prints, these beach cover-ups range from $12 to $23. They come in short and long lengths and with a tassel or pom pom trim.
"This is my favorite cover-up of all time. It covers me up but is still sexy at the same time. It is sheer but not to see-through and the cut is very flattering."
"It hangs nicely on my frame and is actually pretty elegant looking over a bathing suit. I could even see wearing it over a tank top with a pair of jeans."
"Love the breezy slits up the side. Launders well. I have worn this all summer with no issues."
